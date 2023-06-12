Police bust marijuana smuggling ring, arrest 8 and seize Rs. 2.80 Crores worth of property

Cyberabad police arrest eight smugglers and seize property in a major marijuana bust, highlighting the syndicate's procurement from Odisha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: In a major catch eight persons belonging to different gangs involved in smuggling of marijuana were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday. The police seized property valued at Rs. 2.80 crores from them.

Cyberabad Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra while announcing the arrest of the ganja smugglers and peddlers said that the syndicates were procuring cannabis from different places in Odisha and supplying the contraband to Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The arrested persons include Jeevan Singh of Haryana, Golu Ankith Singh of Chhattisgarh, Pradip Fakira, Anil Shyam Rao, Bhanu Sahib, Shantha Bhai Pandi and Kamal Shiva all from Maharashtra and Shiva Kashinath Chowhan of Bidar in Karnataka. Five other persons who played a crucial role in sale and supply chain of the contraband are absconding.

The suspects were procuring the contraband for a price between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 a kilogram and smuggling to the neighbouring States through Cyberabad. On information Special Operations Teams of Cyberabad police caught the gangs while they were transporting Ganja on Monday at Shamshabad, Chandanagar and Jeedimetla, said Stephen Raveendra.

The police seized in all 910 kilograms of ganja, a DCM vehicle and five mobile phones from the gang.

The police appealed to the public to inform the police about any activity relating to sale and supply of drugs. They were asked to contact the police on Whatsapp number 9490617444.