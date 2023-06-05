Two new police stations inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:14 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Two new police stations, one each at Suraram and Genome Valley under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate were inaugurated on Monday. Minister for Labour Ch Malla Reddy inaugurated both the police stations in the presence of senior police officials.

The newly constructed offices of the Madapur Traffic DCP and Additional Traffic DCP were also inaugurated by Cyberabad police commissioner M Stephen Raveendra.

Speaking on the occasion, Raveendra said that all basic facilities have been provided in the newly established DCP and ADCP office. Due to the rise in traffic at Cyberabad, new traffic police stations have been established at Narsingi, Medchal, Raidurgam and RC Puram.