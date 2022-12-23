Police busts ‘Messi Gang’ of pick-pockets, Twitter reacts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Football’s certified GOAT, Lionel Messi recently led his team to a World Cup victory that put Argentina fans on top of the world. His contribution to the game was appreciated so much that there were reports of the Argentina government considering putting his portrait on their currency notes.

If the Argentinean Messi was enjoying the best of all, a Messi in our own country who is also a footballer is having a bit of a rough patch.

“Police have busted “Messi Gang” of pick-pockets & have arrested 4 accused. Police have also recovered 56 stolen mobile phones & other things. Gang leader Messi is a footballer & involved in many other cases including murder: Delhi Police (sic),” reported ANI in a tweet on Thursday.

What is more interesting than the coincidence of them both having the same name and playing the same sport, is the reactions the tweet received.

From hilarious memes to subtle jokes, the retweets for the tweet by ANI can take one on a laughter riot.

“Mbappe and Ronaldo gang still roaming freely on streets! Unfair!” wrote one user. Replying to that, “This is a conspiracy by Ronaldo fans,” wrote another.

Here are a few other hilarious reactions:

Messi and Delhi Policehttps://t.co/SmFi9kUwN1 — Guru (@TheSortedTrader) December 22, 2022

Police have busted "Messi Gang" of pick-pockets & have arrested 4 accused. Police have also recovered 56 stolen mobile phones & other things. Gang leader Messi is a footballer & involved in many other cases including murder: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022