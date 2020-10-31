Police caught red-handed accepting ‘expensive’ bribe in Nizamabad

ACB officials said the one Sajid Ahmed of Bodhan had complained to the ACB that the police officers were demanding money and the phone and a trap was laid

Nizamabad: A Circle Inspector of Police working in Bodhan station, who sought an expensive mobile phone worth over Rs one lakh and Rs 50000 in cash for not registering a criminal case, was nabbed by the sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau, when he was allegedly accepting the phone and money in Bodhan. Cases have been registered against the Circle Inspectdor Palle Rakesh, Sub-Inspector Mogulaiah and driver Gangadhar in this connection.

Bureau officials said the one Sajid Ahmed of Bodhan had complained to the ACB that the police officers were demanding money and the phone and a trap was laid. It was said that Sajid Ahmed wanted to buy a piece of land owned by one Sudhershan Goud and had gone to latter’s house to discuss the deal. However, there was some argument and jostling took place in which Sajeed sustained some injuries. Goud, it was said, did not allow Sajid to take his Enfield motor cycle but seized it.

Folliwing this Sajid lodged a complaint aginst Goud and requested police to help him get his bike back. Based on this complaint Bodhan SI Mogilaiah registered a cast and brought the Enfield from Goud’s house, but demanded money to hand over the bike, which Sajid refused to oblige. later, Bodhan CI Rakesh and SI Mogiliah were alleged to have egged on Sudershan Goud to lodge a complaint against Sajid. When Sajid questioned how a case could be registered against him, the police officers demanded Rs 2 lakh from Sajid.

ACB officials said Sajid approached the bureau and later struck a deal with the police officers for payment of Rs 50,000 in cash and an expensive Samsung phone costing over Rs 1 lakh. While the money and phone were being handed over, ACB officials moved in and caught the CI and his driver Gangadhar red handed. A notice is being served on SI Mogilaiah for his complicity in the role, bureau officers said.

