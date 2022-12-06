Police, CCoE will bring down URLs that promote prostitution activity: Cyberabad CP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:06 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra said the police with the help of Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) will try to bring down the URLs that promote online or offline prostitution.

“We will seek the help of the CCoE in blocking the websites that seek to facilitate prostitution activity in the city. We will identify and initiate steps to block the URLs,” he said.

Stephen Raveendra said the Cyberabad police will write to the Commissioners of Police of different cities and other officials and bring to their knowledge the activities of the PITA organizers. “Shortly we will write to all them and furnish the available data with us to help them with their own investigation and assist us in curbing the crime,” he said.