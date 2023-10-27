Police Commemoration day: Adilabad Cops organise ‘bike rally’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

SP Uday Kumar participates in a bike rally taken out in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: Police took out a massive bike rally to mark Police Commemoration day in Adilabad on Friday. Around 200 people, students, police officials including Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that today’s peace in the district could be attributed to sacrifices by 57 policemen in fighting against anti-social elements for two decades. Community outreach programmes were being held commemorating sacrifices of the policemen. The police department is always at the forefront in serving the needy.

He stated that steps were being taken to address challenges of families of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, a mega health camp was organised in association with Yashoda Hospitals for the convenience of police. The SP inaugurated the camp. About 300 policemen utilised various medical services provided at the camp. Gynecologists, pulmonologists, general physicians, orthopedic, ophthalmologists, cardiologists rendered services and drugs were given to patients for free.

DSPs Umender, P Srinivas, Inspectors Saida Rao, K Naresh, Pranay Kumar, Naveen, T Murali, Kartheek, Police Officials Welfare Association President Penchala Srinivas, and staffers of the department were present.

