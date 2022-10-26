Police Commemoration Day: Siddipet Police organise blood donation camp

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Siddipet: A blood donation camp organised by Siddipet Police to mark the Police Commemoration Day drew great response from police personnel and citizens. As many as 180 people have donated blood during the camp. Several police officials including Commissioner of Police N Swetha donated blood during the camp on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the youth must donate blood once every three months since many were losing lives due to lack of blood during emergencies. While the mother gives birth, Swetha educated people that the blood donor will give a rebirth to people because they will not survive unless they get suitable blood in time. Appreciating the police personnel of Siddipet district for donating blood regularly by creating an exclusive WhatsApp group for the cause, she said the Siddipet Police were showing a way in blood donation.

Additional DCP (Admin) Mahendar, Additional DCP (AR) Ramachandra Rao, ACPs, Deva Reddy, Ramesh, Sathish, Phanindar and others were present.