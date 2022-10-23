Police Commemoration Day: Siddipet Police organise 10K run on Ranganayaka Sagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Commissioner of Police N Swetha providing some health tips to participants ahead of 10-K run on Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: To mark Police Commemoration Day, Siddipet Police organised a 10K run on the Ranganayaka Sagar project in the district on Sunday. The Siddipet Police is organising a host of the progammes to mark the day until October 31.

Talking to youth who participated in the 10K run, Commissioner of Police N Swetha called upon them to do exercise, yoga, and meditation regularly to keep themselves healthy. The Commissioner said healthy people can achieve better than others in their careers. Over 150 people including Police personnel participated in the event. Runners Association Siddipet Kathula Bal Reddy and others were present.

