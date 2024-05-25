Siddipet: Seasoned burglar arrested, 45 tulas gold recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 06:43 PM

Siddipet: Police have nabbed a seasoned burglar, who looted 24 houses in different districts in the State, on Saturday at Narsapur junction in Siddipet town.

The accused was Tekam Rama Rao (38), a resident of Ramnagar in Indravelly of Adilabad district.

The Police have recovered 47.70 tulas of gold ornaments, 65 tulas of silver ornaments Rs 34,500 cash and a two-wheeler. Rama Rao was accused of involving in 13 theft cases in Karimnagar, 6 cases in Siddipet and the rest in other districts.

The accused has been sent to remand.