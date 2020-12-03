Police distribute blankets to poor families in Mancherial

Inspector Mutti Lingaiah was the chief guest of the event

Mancherial: In a novel gesture, police personnel distributed blankets to the financially weak families of Mahankali colony here on Thursday. Inspector Mutti Lingaiah was the chief guest of the event.

Mutti Lingaiah cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who were creating problems in the locality. He stated that certain youngsters had thrashed an elderly person recently. He said that police are keeping a tab on the activities of the trouble causers and requested people to track their children.

