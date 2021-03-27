Police distributes spectacles to tribals in Asifabad

In a press release, ASP YVS Sudheendra said that Tiryani police were winning the hearts of the public by conducting several social service activities with the help of voluntary organisations and philanthropists

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police in association with Marwari Nava Yuvak, a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation, distributed spectacles to 120 tribals as part of community policing, in Tiryani mandal centre on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra was the chief guest of the event.

In a press release, Sudheendra said that Tiryani police were winning the hearts of the public by conducting several social service activities with the help of voluntary organisations and philanthropists. He was all praise for Tiryani Sub-Inspector for organising the charity programmes and for bringing respite to tribals.

He thanked members of Marwari Nava Yuvak for lending a helping hand to support the tribals. Asifabad DSP Achcheshwar Rao, Rebbena Inspector Satheesh, Suneel Parikh, Deepak Vyas, Jaswanth of the voluntary organisation and Uttam of Pawan Optical outlet of Mancherial were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .