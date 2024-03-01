Police excesses against BRS workers: KTR lodges strong protest with SP

On his way to Medigadda, he met the party workers who were subjected to police excesses at Parkal and assured them that the party leadership would stand by them in stress and strain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday took serious note of the third degree measures being resorted to by the police against BRS workers in Mulugu district for raising ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans.

He spoke to the District Superintendent of Police over phone and lodged a strong protest against the local police officials for their partisan attitude in the incident.

Taking exception to the false cases being foisted against BRS workers in the district, he made it clear that the party would not remain a silent spectator if the party men were being summoned to police stations without valid reason and subjected to harassment.

He said police officials were harassing BRS workers, giving in to the pressure of Congress leaders and that it would not augur well for the department, which was expected to be impartial in discharging duties.

Stating that political power would not remain permanently with any one political party, he wanted the police to act well within the legal framework.

Assuring all support to party workers where ever the police tried to implicate them false cases, he said the Parkal episode should not repeat anywhere in the State.

Otherwise, the BRS would approach the courts and human rights organisations seeking action against the police harassing the BRS workers to placate the political bosses. He said the party men need not lose their heart with such incidents.

The party leadership had faced many such experiences during the Statehood movement. Local leaders informed Rama Rao that the police continued their crackdown against the BRS workers even after the suspension of the police officer who was instrumental for physical torture of a BRS worker in Parkal.