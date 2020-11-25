Police fully prepared for polls: Hyderabad CP

The Commissioner was accompanied by Additional CP (law and order) DS Chauhan, Additional CP (Crimes) Shikha Goel and other officers.

Hyderabad: A flag march with over 1,000 personnel drawn from various units, was conducted by the Hyderabad City Police in the old city on Wednesday evening. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar led the police contingents from Charminar as the policemen marched through Shahalibanda, Hari Bowli, Tallabkatta, Bibi Bazaar, Etebar Chowk, Panjeshah before culminating at Gulzar Houz after covering almost 4 km.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Additional CP (law and order) DS Chauhan, Additional CP (Crimes) Shikha Goel and other officers.

Anjani Kumar said the police were fully geared up for the GHMC elections and sufficient police personnel were deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the city. He asked the people not to believe any rumours nor forward hate/unverified messages on social media platforms as it leads to registration of criminal cases against them.

