Police intensify combing operations in Kothagudem forests

Published: 7:39 pm

Kothagudem: Police have intensified combing operations in the forests in the district following the information that outlawed CPI (Maoist) party dalams moving in different mandals in the district.

The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a statement here on Thursday informed that they have received information about the movements of Shanta of Damodar dalam and Mangtu were moving in Gundala, Karakagudem and Bayyaram in the district and Pasra, Tadwai and Mangapet of erstwhile Warangal.

In order to avert the subversive acts of the Maoists large numbers of police personnel have been deployed to carry out combing operations, he said. Police have also released posters with photographs of Maoists like Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and others and asked the public to alert the police about their movements.

