Police Martyrs week to be a low key event in Adilabad

In a press statement, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the week would be observed in a low-key manner in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Adilabad: The annual Police Martyrs Commemoration Week meant to pay homage to policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty began on Thursday and would end on October 21.

In a press statement, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the week would be observed in a low-key manner in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Essay writing competitions will be held to mark the occasion. The topic is: Profession of Telangana police during the spread of novel coronavirus. Interested students are advised to send their essays to WhatsApp number: 83339 86898.

A mega blood donation camp would be organised as part of the week. Collector Sikta Patnaik and Warrier would jointly pay tributes to the martyrs at the police martyrs column to culminate the commemoration event. The column was already decorated with colorful flowers at Police Parade Grounds in Adilabad town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .