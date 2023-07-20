‘Police ready to face any situation in Godavari, Pranahita catchment areas’

These are testing times for the community, and each and every police officer is standing shoulder to shoulder with the citizens we serve, said Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said the police teams at Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhupalpalli are all ready to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains in Godavari and Pranahita catchment areas.

“I just had a review with all the SSPs. The IGP multi zone 1 Chandrasekher Reddy is reaching Kothagudem to coordinate rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, ” he said.

He further said that, “these are testing times for the community, and each and every police officer is standing shoulder to shoulder with the citizens we serve.”

He asked the people to Dial 100 for any emergency help.