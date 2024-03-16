Police searches Prathima multiplex in Karimnagar

16 March 2024

Karimnagar: Police are conducting raids in Prathima multiplex in Karimnagar town. Cops, who entered the multiplex at 1.30 am on Saturday, are continuing searching even in the morning.

Police, who carried out checking in multiplexes based on reliable information about hiding money, reportedly seized Rs 6.65 crore.

Prathima multiplex is owned by the relatives of BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar. The former MP operates his political activities from the multiplex. The police move has raised questions since the raids were carried out just a few hours before the notification for Parliament polls was out.

Karimnagar town ACP Narender informed that based on reliable information that unaccounted money was stored in the multiplex, they conducted raids and seized Rs 6.65 crore.

The seized cash would be produced before court, he said, adding that it would be released after the source of income was revealed.