Police seize over 40 vehicles at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Kothagudem: Police have seized 40 two-wheelers and two auto-rickshaws at Bhadrachalam town in the district on Wednesday.

Traffic SI PVN Rao told the media that the vehicles were seized during a cordon and search conducted by the town police, traffic police and CRPF 141 battalion personnel at Lambadi Colony as the vehicles lacked documents.

Traffic CI Nagaraju told the colony residents not to allow the minors to drive the vehicles, to wear a helmet while driving and to carry all the documents of their vehicles.