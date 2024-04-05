| Police Take Ex Dcp Into Custody By Punjagutta Police

Radha Kishan is accused of being part of a conspiracy with some other persons to develop the profiles of private persons unauthorisedly, clandestinely, and illegally in the Special Intelligence Bureau.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 12:20 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police took former DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao into custody from Central Prison Chanchalguda. A local court had granted six-day custody of Radha Kishan to the Punjagutta police who filed a petition before the court.

The former DCP was arrested on March 29 in connection with the phonetapping case.

He had allegedly used the information in a partisan manner to favour a political party at the behest of some persons