Maoists organise public meeting on Dandakaranyam-Telangana borders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Kothagudem: The CPI (Maoist) Party has organised a massive public meeting on the borders of Dandakaranyam-Telangana on August 2 and 3 as part of the Maoist Martyrs Week from July 28 to August 3.

In a statement released to the media here on Saturday, Maoist Telangana State Committee Spokesperson Jagan and Dakshin Bastar Division Committee secretary Gangal said people from three panchayats of ‘Janatan Sarkar’ participated in the meeting voluntarily.

A memorial built in honour of deceased Maoist leader Katakam Sudarshan alias Anand was inaugurated during the meeting.

The BJP government at the Centre and RSS were trying to create a fascist Hindu state in the country and people in the country have to fight against it, they said, adding that the ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei were triggered by Brahmanical Hindutva Fascist forces in the pretext of Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status to the community.

Cultural programmes by Chaitanya Natya Manch and Jana Natya Mandali were organised for two days. The families of Maoist martyrs were introduced to the public, they added.