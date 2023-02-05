Kothagudem: Police detect and destroy landmine planted by Maoists in Cherla

Cherla CI, B Ashok informed that everyday people of Kurnapalli, Battinapalli, Ramachandrapuram, Erraboru villages of Cherla mandal travel through this road on which the landmine was planted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Police detected and destroyed a landmine planted by banned (CPI) Maoist party on a main road in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Police detected and destroyed a landmine planted by banned (CPI) Maoist party on a main road in Cherla mandal in the district.

Cherla police, Special Party personnel, CRPF 141 Bn personnel and bomb disposal team personnel while inspecting the road between Bodanelli- Erraboru villages in Cherla mandal as part of routine inspections on Saturday spotted a 20 kg landmine.

Also Read Police destroy pressure mine planted by Maoists in Cherla

In a statement on Sunday Cherla CI, B Ashok informed that everyday people of Kurnapalli, Battinapalli, Ramachandrapuram, Erraboru villages of Cherla mandal travel through this road on which the landmine was planted.

It was also the main route for tribals coming from border villages of Chhattisgarh State for labour work in Telangana. The Maoists were throwing the lives of adivasis into danger by planting landmines on main roads, he said.

The tribals were living in constant fear as over the past year Maoists were planting pressure bombs and explosives along the roads, near podu lands, near villages and in forest areas near villages where cattle graze.