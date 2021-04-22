Police to act tough on curfew violators in Hyderabad

Police have warned business establishments of hefty penalties if they remain open during curfew hours and if citizens were found on roads without valid reason.

Hyderabad: Police in the three Commissionerates in the capital city, who sought to create awareness on the night curfew on the first day, will start acting tough on violators from Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, much before the curfew began at 9 pm, a majority of business establishments including retails shops, malls, gymnasiums, bakeries, wine shops and restaurant and traders shut their businesses.

Police have warned business establishments of hefty penalties if they remain open during curfew hours and if citizens were found on roads without valid reason. The police said those who failed to furnish details would be booked and fines would be collected for violating Covid-19 safety norms.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with other senior officials had inspected the ground situation of curfew on Tuesday night at various parts in the city.

“Being the first day of the curfew, we focused more on creating awareness in the public. Most of the businesses voluntarily shut down and citizens stayed indoors much before the start of the curfew,” said Bhagwat.

However, from Wednesday night, the police teams will be strict and take legal action against violators. Those working in emergency and essential services, cops insisted that they show valid identity cards.

Warning citizens about the current pandemic situation, Sajjanar said “There is a steady increase in the Covid-19 positive cases each day. This is a matter of concern. Unless it is utmost important, I urge citizens not to step out of the house and put themselves and their dear ones into risk,” Sajjanar said, adding that those caught violating the curfew order or Covid guidelines, would face cases and their vehicles too would be seized.

