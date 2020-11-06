Policy on e-sports soon: Ranjan

Speaking at CII Telangana’s Gaming, Animation and VFX Summit, IT and Industries department, principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said that the new policy guidelines for e-sports will be gamechanger and will encourage more investments and talents into Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is working on a policy guide for e-sports so as to encourage investments and also talent pool to the State. Speaking at CII Telangana’s Gaming, Animation and VFX Summit, IT and Industries department, principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said that the new policy guidelines for e-sports will be gamechanger and will encourage more investments and talents into Telangana.

The virtual conference titled ‘The Next Wave for e-Sports in India: Reimagining the Indian Gaming Industry’ was held with an objective to create a platform to synergise the AVGC sector and all stakeholders to develop a road map for e-sports and gaming sectors in India.

TVAGA president and Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka mentioned how the AVGC sector is on the verge of taking off and 2021 will be a great year for the sector. Biren Ghose, vice-chair, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head, Technicolor India mentioned that AVGC industry has the power to create new worlds for people and it also helps in improving the economy. “The AVGC 2.0 policy to be bought collaboratively with many organisations helps in the growth of this industry as well as to create lots of employment opportunities.”

STPI director general Dr Omkar Rai stated that that e-sports may solve the problems of employment if sensitization and skilling are provided to the youth of the country to an extent. The conference was well attended by 200 plus participants from industry and academia.

