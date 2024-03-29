Balka Suman urges electors to teach lesson to Congress for making false promises

Suman urged people to vote for Eshwar, considering his struggles for rights of coal miners.

29 March 2024

BRS district president Balka Suman along with the party's candidate from Peddapalli Parliament segment Koppula Eshwar carries out a poll campaigning in Mandamarri on Friday

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman campaigned on behalf of the party’s nominee from Peddapalli segment Koppula Eshwar in several parts of Mandamarri town on Friday. He was joined by Eshwar.

Suman urged people to vote for Eshwar, considering his struggles for rights of coal miners. He recalled that the nominee was jailed for protesting against injustice meted out to coal miners. He stated that Eshwar had played a vital role in introducing various laws for the welfare of the miners by staging dharnas.

The party district president further said that Eshwar had actively participated in Telangana movement too and resigned to the post of MLA twice. He appealed to voters to help him in winning in the polls by a whopping majority. He gave insights and strategies to be followed to ensure victory of the candidate in the polls.

He asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress which won the elections by making false promises. He said that his canvassing evoked a good response from the public. He exuded confidence that the BRS would easily win the Peddapalli segment, considering the unprecedented developmental activities and innovative welfare schemes taken up from 2014 to 2023.

Suman interacted with fruit, vegetable vendors, employees belonging to several eateries and commercial establishments, coal miners and youngsters in localities such as Government High School, vegetable market, bus stand, and other areas of the coal belt town.