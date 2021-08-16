Political heat high in Telangana: Tammineni

Referring to the dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on sharing of Krishna water, he said irrigation officials of the two states should discuss and find a solution to the issue amicably.

Yadadri-Bhongir: CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said Telangana seemed to be in election mode with political hectic scenes seen across the State.

Addressing a party meeting at Kuntlagudem village of Choutuppal mandal in the district, Veerabhadram said the political atmosphere in the State has hotted up bringing in election like atmosphere. In addition to Dalit Bandhu scheme, the State government should immediately fulfill its promises of three acre land to landless Dalit families and filling 50,000 vacant posts, he said, adding that Dalit Bandhu should be implemented across the State and not limited to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Referring to the dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on sharing of Krishna water, he said irrigation officials of the two states should discuss and find a solution to the issue amicably.

Stating that an anti-Modi wave had started in the country, he said the results of the recent elections in five states was an indicator of this trend.