Political scenario in Telangana will be in favour of BJP after LS polls: Laxman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman said the entire political scenario in Telangana would witness a drastic change after the Lok Sabha elections and that BJP would be the only party which would have a future in the State.

“In future there will be double engine government in Telangana,”he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Laxman said the way the BJP was getting response from the people of Telangana, the party was expected to win the maximum seats in the State.

“People have decided to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The tour of PM Modi was very successful.

We are getting tremendous response from people,”he said.

On the possibility of change of regime in the State after Lok Sabha polls, the senior BJP leader said who would become Eknath Shinde of Telangana would be known after the Lok Sabha polls. “Congress and the BRS have a secret understanding.

We have to wait and see who is going to be Eknath Shinde, whether he will be from Congress or BRS,”he said.