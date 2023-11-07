Poll code: Statues of all political leaders under wraps in Hyderabad

According to a press statement by GHMC, a total of 22,376 statues were masked in Hyderabad as of Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 7 November 23

In view of the polls, the faces of the statues of prominent political leaders installed at various locations in the city have been masked. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Implementing the Model Code of Conduct, authorities are masking statues of all political leaders in the city. With election activity picking up in Hyderabad district, the move is to ensure a level playing field and avoid influencing voters.

Statues that were covered as part of this drive include the Indira Gandhi statue near IMAX, and NT Rama Rao‘s statues at IDPL Colony. According to a press statement by GHMC, a total of 22,376 statues were masked as of Monday.

This activity is being taken up at the circle level, with officers identifying and wrapping the statues with either a piece of cloth or plastic sheets. Sculptures of national leaders like Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao will also be kept under wraps until elections conclude as they are former Prime Ministers of the country, said a senior GHMC official.

Enforcing the poll code from October 9, authorities also removed political billboards, government schemes-related hoardings, and other advertisements from all government offices. In addition, wall writings and other political campaign material are also being recorded and defacements are being removed.

While 1,55,232 such cases were recorded in public spaces, 88,979 defacements were removed by officials. Of the 30,242 recorded on private properties, defacements removed stand at 22,376.

