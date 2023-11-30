Polling peaceful in erstwhile Nalgonda, highest 82 percent recorded in Nakrekal

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 07:40 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: The polling in 12 assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nalgonda district went off peacefully in the district.

Enthusiastically participating in the polling, first time voters were among the early voters. Not caring about the foggy atmosphere, several first time voters reached the polling stations to exercise their franchise. About 75.72 poll percentage was reported in Nalgonda district by 5 pm. About 82.34 poll percentage reported in Nakrekal assembly constituency, 74.49 poll percentage in Devarakonda, 77.52 poll percentage in Miryalaguda, 75.60 poll percentage in Munugode, 71,13 percentage in Nagarjuna Sagar and 72.99 poll percentage in Nalgonda assembly constituency.

In Suryapet district, which comprises Suryapet, Thungathurthi, Huzurnagar and Kodad assembly constituencies, 74.88 poll percentage was reported by 5 pm. The voters were still waiting in queue lines at several polling stations in Suryapet assembly constituency. About 74.11 poll percentage was reported in Huzurnagar assembly constituency, 77.41 poll percentage in Kodad, 72.45 poll percentage in Suryapet and 75.54 poll percentage in Thungathurthy assembly constituency.

An approximate of 78.31 poll percentage was reported in Yadadri-Bhongir district. About 75.78 poll percentage was reported in Bhongir assembly constituency and 81.04 poll percentage in Alair.