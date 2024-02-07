Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy asks Govt. doctors to provide better health services to people

Arrangements were being made to supply drinking water to all households in Palair Assembly constituency, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 07:23 PM

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that people should have faith in government hospitals and doctors have to provide better services to earn public trust.

The minister visited Khammam Rural mandal on Wednesday and inaugurated Primary Health Centres at Tirthala and Gudimalla villages as well as a new gram panchayat building at Arekodu thanda built during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that medical officers and staff should stay locally so that the public would believe that they could get treatment in government hospitals even during the late night hours.

The State government was making efforts to offer Rs. 5 lakh for house construction, Rs. 2,500 pension for women, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and 200 units of free electricity to the poorer sections.

The government was sincere in implementing the six guarantees as promised, he said. Later, Srinivas Reddy visited Pedda Venkatagiri Zilla Parishad High School. He assured that a compound wall would be constructed soon at the school. He asked teachers to teach the students considering them as their own children.

The minister reviewed arrangements for the Tirthala Jatara to be held from March 7 to March 11 at Tirthala Sangameshwara Swamy Temple in Khammam Rural mandal District Collector VP Gautham, in-charge DM&HO Dr.

Ramulu Naik, District Panchayat Officer Harikishan, District Employment Officer K Sriram, DEO Somasekara Sharma, Khammam RDO G Ganesh and Khammam Rural ACP Baswa Reddy were present.