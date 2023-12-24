Congress counters BRS presentation

08:13 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: The Congress government has termed it as a ploy to cover up its mistakes, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) presentation on growth and achievements in the last 10 years.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the BRS had admitted that the cash-rich Telangana was transformed into a debt-ridden State. The BRS keeps defending that debts were raised for creating assets but did people get benefited through those assets, he asked while briefing media persons here on Sunday.

He was critical on the BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s white paper presentation on the assets created in Telangana.

The old Secretariat was in good shape but it was demolished and a palace like structure was constructed in its place. Similarly, the Chief Minister’s old camp office-cum-residence at Begumpet was sound and spacious but it was set aside and a new structure was constructed on the same premises, he said.

“Mere construction of four buildings cannot be considered development. This is just an effort to leave one’s legacy and personal branding” the Revenue Minister charged.