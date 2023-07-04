Ponguleti’s followers attack BRS workers in Khammam

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy followers allegedly attacked and injured BRS workers at Komminepall village of Kamepalli mandal in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Khammam: Followers of Congress leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy allegedly attacked and injured BRS workers at Komminepalli village of Kamepalli mandal in the district.

Seven BRS workers, including two women, were grievously injured in the attack. A group of youth, who happened to be the ex-MP’s followers, attacked Challa Venkata Narayana, Challa Ravi and Challa Shashi at a dhaba at the village on Monday night, without any reason.

Again on Tuesday morning in an attack by the ex-MP’s followers, BRS workers Nagendra Babu, M Lakshmi, Kotamma and Challa Anil were injured. The limbs of two workers were broken while Shashi went into an unconscious state as he was hit with an iron rod on his neck.

Shashi was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment while the others were being treated at a hospital in Khammam. A complaint with Kamepalli police was lodged by the family members of the BRS workers and the police launched a probe into the incident. No arrests have been made so far.