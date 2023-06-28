Ponguleti to join Congress on July 2 in Khammam: Manikrao Thakare

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Khammam

Khammam: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Khammam on July 2, party Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said senior Congress leaders would attend a public meeting which also marks the closing of the People’s March taken up by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He also held discussions with Srinivas Reddy and Vikramarka. Efforts were being made to mobilise the public in large numbers for the meeting, he said.