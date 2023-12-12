Ponnam plans morning walks in constituency to meet people

Assuring to solve their problems one by one, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said it would not be possible to solve all the problems in one day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Photo: X

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he would go on regular morning walks in villages, mandals and towns across his constituency to interact with the people and know their issues.

Speaking to the media after participating in the first such morning walk in Husnabad town on Tuesday, Prabhakar asked the people to come to him straight away during his morning walks to meet him. Assuring to solve their problems one by one, the Minister said it would not be possible to solve all the problems in one day.

Also Read Make elaborate arrangements for Medaram jathara: Minister D Anasuya directs officials

He said he would take local officials along with him during his morning walks to get the issues solved on the spot. Assuring to stay available for people round the clock, Prabhakar said the people of Husnabad constituency, where he was elected from, would have a red-carpet entry to his office any time. The Minister also vowed to work without influence and corruption for the next five years.

Later, he held a meeting with elected representatives and officials of Husnabad municipality to review the progress of development works and to know the issues in the town. He assured to develop the town into a model town.