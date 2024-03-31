Poor management of Mission Bhagiratha aggravates woes of tribals in Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 31 March 2024, 06:46 PM

Adilabad: Management of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has been left to the wind in several interior parts of the district, pushing tribals dwelling in remote parts of the region into a drinking water crisis.

The Mission Bhagiratha scheme, introduced by the previous BRS government, had brought unprecedented relief to the tribals residing in remote and hilly terrains, who were facing hardships for water in summer till a few years ago.

However, the initiative is now not being managed properly in interior villages due to lack of supervision by officials and crunch of funds in maintenance of the scheme. Due to lack of supply of drinking water through the scheme to interior villages, the tribal population is forced to trek for long distances to fetch water.

In particular, the tribals are depending on the water in wells, bore-wells and streams to overcome the drinking water crisis. They are left with no option but to consume the unprotected water drawn from these sources, risking their health.

“Residents are relying on a single bore well due to lack of water supply through the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha scheme for the last few weeks. They are walking for long distances to reach the well and waiting for at least 30 minutes to get their turn to extract the water,” Sidam Devushah, a resident of Darloddi in Adilabad Rural mandal said, requesting officials to take steps to address the crisis.

Residents of Loharam, another tribal settlement in Adilabad Rural mandal, are fetching water in large drums from wells using bullock carts when they could not get water through the scheme even after repeated pleas made with the officials to address the issue.

When contacted, officials of the Rural Water Supply department said water was being provided to 1,234 habitations across the district through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. A grid pipeline measuring 1,990 km and 1,761 km intra pipeline were laid as part of the initiative.

Efforts are being made to address the drinking water crisis being arisen in tribal habitations, they said.