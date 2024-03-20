Collector tells officials to take measures to avoid drinking water problem

As many as 804 boreholes and 151 pumps were working in the urban areas and 1, 627 boreholes and 7, 199 pumps were available in the rural areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 05:50 PM

Khammam Collector VP Gautham.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the officials to take required measures to avoid drinking water problems in the district.

During a review meeting on drinking water supply with officials of the concerned department, the Collector noted that alternative arrangements should be made to avoid drinking water problems in the coming days as the availability of water in the reservoirs was decreasing.

As many as 804 boreholes and 151 pumps were working in the urban areas and 1, 627 boreholes and 7, 199 pumps were available in the rural areas. In view of the severity of the summer, an action plan should be prepared to prevent the occurrence of water problems.

The boreholes should be repaired and flushed; private wells and water sources should be taken on lease. Regarding the supply of drinking water, the granted works should be completed on a war footing, Gautham suggested.

Action should be taken as per the WALTA Act if the bore well operators drill private boreholes without permission. Rules and regulations should strictly be followed regarding the sanction of new boreholes.

Officials have to make alternative arrangements to ensure that the water problem would not be repeated in the villages that faced the water crisis last year. Mission Bhagiratha AEs have to visit villages to identify and rectify issues related to water supply from time to time, Gautham added.