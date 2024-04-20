Poppy straw seized in Hyderabad

The two suspects Devender Kasiniya (21), K Taja Ram (30), both natives of Rajasthan had transported 160 kilograms of the contraband from Rajasthan and planning to sell in the city.
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Saturday caught two persons and seized poppy straw worth Rs. 1.5 crore.
On specific information, the P&E officials caught them at Dhoolpet after raiding a house.