Pornhub removes all unverified content after backlash

Earlier this month, Pornhub announced to tweak its content policies regarding uploads and downloads after a New York Times report exposed how nonconsensual videos, often involving underage girls, are being posted on the platform.

San Francisco: After facing a backlash, adult entertainment portal Pornhub has removed millions of unverified videos uploaded by official content partners or members of its model programme.

In a statement, Pornhub said it will no longer accept uploads from unidentified users.

Now, the company has purged all unverified content from the platform, reports Motherboard.

“As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program,” Pornhub said in a statement.

“This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute”.

Before the content purge, Pornhub hosted around 13.5 million videos, a large number of them from unverified accounts and after the action, the number was 7.2 million.

PornHub has also pledged to increase moderation of content currently on the platform through a newly established “Red Team.

The company has also announced to publish its first transparency report in 2021.