Postal staff takes out Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Karimnagar: The postal department employees of Karimnagar division on Monday took out a rally in the town to create awareness among the public the importance of Har Ghar Tiranga programme of hoisting the national flag on top of each household as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav.

The rally, which started from the head post office, passed through all important localities of the town. The postal department employees, who participated in the rally by carrying the national flag, raised the slogans of “Bharath Matha ki Jai” and “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

Addressing the rally, division postal Superintendent Y Venkateshwarlu said that there was huge response for the sale of national flag from the postal department through online and offline. Informing that they had sold 10,000 national flags so far, he said that it is expected to sell another 10,000 flags before Independence Day.

The flags are made available at all post offices and they would function even on holidays, he said and added that the people can purchase the flags from the postal department through online and offline.

He called upon the people to hoist national flags on their houses as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Postal ASP Sunil, IPOs Srinath Reddy and Raju, post manager Fazul Rahman and others were also present.