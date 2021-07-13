Posters, slogans convey World Population Day message

The emphasis on social issues through street plays though not uncommon, was offered with novelty

By | K Sahana | Published: 8:28 pm

The students of class IX of Pallavi Model School, Alwal took part in a virtual assembly to mark World Population Day observed globally on July 11. The assembly aimed to spread awareness on global population issues.

The event began with a prayer and a dance performance. Students displayed their creative and innovative side to convey the message.

Graceful dances and striking posters by the students were much appreciated by the audience. Principal Sunir Nagi was interviewed by one of the students.

The emphasis on social issues through street plays though not uncommon, was offered with novelty. Besides the play presented in English, it was showcased on the online platform that made students to glue to their screens, admiring their friends. Students and teachers hilariously reacted to the humour, echoing the message of ‘hum do, humare do’.

The duty of the individual was well understood by the future buds of the country seeking to bring a ‘real change’ in society beginning from oneself.

K Sahana

IX-C

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .