This Hyderabad-based potter turns waste into work of art

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11:36 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: For city-based potter Manpreet Singh Nisther, everything he makes out of clay is an inspiration and a part of nature.

The various turquoise hues of the handmade glazed earthenware not only captivate nature’s influence on the ceramicist but also offer a glance into his sustainable lifestyle.

Manpreet, who has been living a sustainable lifestyle for 31 years, specialises in creating art decor and exotic garden ornaments from eco-friendly, zero-waste materials. His four-year-old MSN Studio and house in Kokapet were built using re-purposed industrial waste and are powered by solar energy. “Any art form is therapeutic but working with clay is like working with the five elements of nature — earth, water, air, fire and space. It’s calming and smoothening,” says the 49-year-old, adding that he also uses upcycled wine bottles and grey water in the clay.

Though artistically inclined while growing up, Manpreet did an MBA and took up a marketing job. Fifteen years ago, when he decided to pursue his passion for pottery, he attended a summer camp in Delhi where he learnt the techniques of hand-making objects. With not many options available in the city, Manpreet had to travel back and forth to Delhi for 10 years to hone his skills.

From flaming oranges to aqua greens and blues, the ceramist’s most noticeable crafts include flowers, leaves, butterflies, birds, and all things related to Mother Nature. His creations are all handcrafted with traditional tools. He uses an electric kiln that helps to keep the carbon footprint low and the studio doesn’t even have a dustbin but a recycling bin. “When we don’t expect to have trash in our home even for a day, isn’t it unfair to expect Mother Earth to have it forever?” he questions, adding, “It is so gratifying to make something beautiful out of waste, and in some way contributing to nature.”

The ceramicist also teaches pottery at his studio on weekends. Manpreet has students from ages two to 80 and anybody from the beginner to advanced levels can register for a 10-class programme. The potter holds several workshops for corporates and at birthdays in the city too.