Power supply from 139 transformers suspended: TSSPDCL

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said soon after water levels recede, power supply will be restored in these areas.

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Due to flooding of streets and inundation of a few colonies, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has suspended power supply through 139 distribution transformers across the GHMC limits.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said soon after water levels recede, power supply will be restored in these areas. Already, officials and personnel were restoring power supply in shifts in all the rain-affected areas, he said.

Reddy inspected the power supply situation in different rain affected areas, including Hafeezbaba Nagar, Nadeem Colony and others. In Hafeezbaba Nagar, 42 electricity poles and 22 distribution transformers were damaged while in Nadeem Colony, 22 electricity poles and seven distribution transformers were damaged, he said, adding that in the wake of a forecast of heavy rains during the next 48 hours, 189 section level disaster management teams were arranged to attend grievances round the clock.

Complaints and grievances can be lodged over 94408-13836 (Metro zone CGM), Ranga Reddy zone CGM – 9440813842, Rural zone CGM – 8331998335, Medchal zone CGM – 8331998336. These apart, complaints can be lodged over 1912/100 / 7382072104 / 7382072106 / 7382071574.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .