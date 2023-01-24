Warangal: 19,744 cases of power theft were booked

A total of 19,744 cases of power theft or pilferage were booked from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 12:10 AM, Wed - 25 January 23

A total of 19,744 cases of power theft or pilferage were booked from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

Warangal: A total of 19,744 cases of power theft or pilferage were booked from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. A fine of Rs.17,427,500 was collected. An amount of Rs.12,507,988 was collected towards power charges from offenders. Seventeen people were arrested for power theft.

A total number of 162 cases of metres tampering were registered under the NPDCL limits including in Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts. An amount of Rs.2.03 crore including the power bills was collected, according to NPDCL officials.