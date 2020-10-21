Power utilities take up restoration works on war footing in Telangana

However, they have been unable to reach many areas due to severe flooding, especially in several apartment complexes where rainwater has inundated the parking areas

Hyderabad: With heavy rains causing severe damage to the power supply network and pushing several areas into darkness, the power utilities have taken up restoration works on a war footing and resolved major problems in Hyderabad. However, they have been unable to reach many areas due to severe flooding, especially in several apartment complexes where rainwater has inundated the parking areas.

TSGenco and TSTransco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao reviewed the ongoing restoration works with the senior officials and appreciated the efforts of the electricity staff who have been working round-the-clock to restore normalcy depsite the incessant rains. He appointed nodal officers for TSTransco, TS Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) and Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL), and urged people to approach them over telephone in case of emergency. People can contact phone numbers 9491398550 (TSTransco), 9440813856 (TSSPDCL) and 9440811210 (TSNPDCL).

People can also lodge their complaints with the call centre 1912 as well as 7382072104, 7382072106 and 7382071574 for TSSPDCL and 9440811244 and 9440811245 for TSNPDCL. He urged people not to come in contact with fallen electric poles, snapped wires or damaged transformers which have been drenched in rains for the past few days and instead, alert the electricity officials immediately for their restoration or removal.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that about 15 of the total 286 33/11 kV sub-stations in Hyderabad were affected due to the heavy rains, besides about 754 of the 2,927 11 kV feeders. They said all the problems have been rectified and restored. Similarly, about 1,215 distribution transformers of more than 1.17 lakh transformers in GHMC area were affected due to rains where about 1,170 were rectified. The remaining 45 transformers comprising 20 pertaining to apartments and 25 related to residential colonies, could not be rectified due to heavy water-logging. Similarly, about 1,296 of the 8.75 lakh electric poles got damaged in the GHMC area, and only 32 electric poles are yet to be restored.

