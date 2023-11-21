Praja Ashirwada Sabhas at Wyra and Madhira a grand success

Women in large numbers were seen at the meetings at both Madhira and Wyra towns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Women in large numbers were seen at the meetings at both Madhira and Wyra towns.

Khammam: Huge crowds greeted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabhas held in Madhira and Wyra Assembly constituencies in the district on Tuesday.

Women in large numbers were seen at the meetings at both Madhira and Wyra towns. The public also raised their hands approvingly when Chandrashekhar Rao asked them if they need 24-hour power supply for agriculture needs and said that Aasara pension would be increased to Rs 5000.

The response from the crowd was also positive when he asked the public whether they want Rythu Bandhu and Dharani portal continued while explaining that Congress leaders were opposed to Rythu Bandhu and Dharani.

The public attending the meeting waved pink flags during the Chief Minister’s address and responded with loud cheers when he announced that Dalit Bandhu would be implemented on a saturation basis in the Madhira Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering Madhira Assembly BRS candidate Lingala Kamal Raju informed that Rs 150 crore was spent on Madhira Municipality development. He said previous Congress regimes neglected the development of the municipality.

He described Chandrashekhar Rao as the modern BR Ambedkar and the first Chief Minister who thought about the welfare of dalit community by introducing Dalit Bandhu. Even though the local Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka has not asked, the government has established a 100-bedded hospital at Madhira, he said.

At Wyra meeting, the BRS candidate B Madanl Lal and the sitting MLA Ramulu Naik stated that the BRS government was a humane government that implemented various welfare schemes for the poorer and downtrodden sections.

Madan Lal appealed to the Chief Minister to implement Dalit Bandhu on saturation basis in the constituency. He also wanted to create a Wyra revenue division with Wyra, Enkoor and Tallada mandals. The Chief Minister assured to fulfill the requests made by Madan Lal.