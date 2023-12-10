Praja Darbar draws crowds even on holiday; grievances pour in till late Sunday afternoon

Despite being a holiday, many people turned up to submit their grievances at the programme, which went on till late in the afternoon.

10 December 23

Hyderabad: The Praja Darbar continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan. Despite being a holiday, many people turned up to submit their grievances at the programme, which went on till late in the afternoon.

As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attending different programmes, GHMC Additional Commissioner N Ravikiran conducted the Praja Darbar on Sunday. Welcoming the government’s initiative to conduct the programme on a holiday, many people arrived at the venue since morning.

“Though there was no official communication about Praja Darbar being conducted on Sunday, I came here in anticipation that it would be on,” said U Venkatamma, who submitted an application seeking regularization of her contract job. A resident of Moula Ali, she reached 9.30 am to file her grievance.

Similarly, D Shekar, a native of Mahabubnagar currently staying in Chikkadpally, also turned up early at the venue to submit his application.

“I came here to meet the Chief Minister and request him to allocate a double bedroom house,” said Shekhar, an auto driver by profession.

Officials said till lunch time, over 80 applications were submitted by people from different places. The programme continued till about 4 pm. There was no official communication about the next Praja Darbar programme, they said.