Hyderabad: Praja Darbar conducted on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The Praja Darbar, a programme to facilitate people bring their grievances to the notice of the State government, was conducted for the second consecutive day on Saturday at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan at Greenlands in the city.

Though there was no official announcement about the programme, just like on Friday, several people, including differently-abled persons and women, turned up in large numbers at the Praja Bhavan from 9.30 am onwards.

As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s schedule was occupied with different programmes, including oath taking of the newly elected MLAs in the Assembly and Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan, senior officials led by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Navin Mittal accepted the applications from the people.

There was heavy rush till afternoon and the applications were accepted till late in the evening. About 1,100 applications were received by the officials and they were being uploaded online, besides being categorized department wise for further action.

Officials said there was no official information on the next Praja Darbar programme.