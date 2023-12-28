Praja Palana is aimed at bringing administration closer to public: Seethakka

Seethakka stated that the eight day-long programme was being organised to implement six guarantees promised by the Congress at the time of polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Minister Seethakka addresses a gathering after inaugurating Praja Palana programme at Jamini village in Jainath mandal on Thursday

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister Danasari Seethakka said that the Praja Palana programme was being conducted to bring administration closer to the public and to ensure every household get welfare schemes. She formally inaugurated the initiative at Jamini village in Jainath mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka stated that the eight day-long programme was being organised to implement six guarantees promised by the Congress at the time of polls. She informed that applications were being received from people to extend the Maha Laxmi, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, Griha Jyothi and Indiramma housing schemes.

The minister advised the public to drop applications requesting the government to improve road, education, health, drinking water and irrigation facilities during the programme. She stated that efforts were being made to improve the infrastructure of rural and urban parts. She assured that the six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. Already, free bus travel and enhancement of insurance cover were realised.

Replying to a query, she said that the government would provide titles to forest lands tilled by tribals and non-tribals. She requested the public to address her as Seethakka instead of madam. She observed that she feels as a family member if people called her Seethakka. She earlier cut a ribbon to kick start the programme. She paid tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem by garlanding his statue.

Additional Collector Khusbu Gupta, District Rural Development Officer Kishan, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Jainath MPDO Gajanand, ZPTC member Arundati and many others were present.