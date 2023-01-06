| Prakash Utsav Of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Is To Be Celebrated On January 8

Hyderabad: In connection with the ongoing worldwide 356th Prakash Utsav (holy birthday celebrations of Sri Guru Gobind Singh), Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be organised on a grand scale under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee Gurdwara Saheb, Secunderabad at Classic Garden, Balamrai, from 10 am to 3 pm on January 8, 2023, on Sunday.

“Vishaal Deewan will be held at Classic Garden, where hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge in the congregation,” Prabhandak Committee’s President, S Baldev Singh Bagga said.

Reputed Ragi Jathas – Bhai Kamaljeet Singh (Harmandir Sahib – Golden Temple, Amritsar), and Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha of Delhi, among others, will recite Shabad keertans to throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

After the conclusion of the congregation, the community kitchen of the Gurdwara will serve free meals to the devotees.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh is the tenth and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth.