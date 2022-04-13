Pranahita Pushkaralu kick start on grand note in Mancherial, Asifabad

Published Date - 08:22 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with his wife Vijaya Laxmi, Government Whip Balka Suman and his wife Rani Alekya formally inaugurated Pranahita Pushkaralu or mass holy bathing festival at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Wednesday

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy opined that he was fortunate to take holy dip in the sacred Pranahita river and to take part in similar events of Godavari and Krishna rivers in the capacity of Endowments minister in the past.

He along with his wife Vijaya Laxmi, Government Whip Balka Suman and his wife Rani Alekya formally inaugurated Pranahita Pushkaralu or mass holy bathing festival at Arjunagutta village in Kotapalli mandal on Wednesday. He performed special prayers to mark the commencement of the festival.

Recalling that Pushkaralu of Godavari and Krishna were successfully organized under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Indrakaran stated that elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the en masse bathing festival from April 13 to 24. He appreciated authorities for making the arrangements on a war footing basis.

The minster further said that devotees from different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh were expected to take part in the festival and Collectors of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mancheiral, Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts took steps to make arrangements by coordinating with officials of various departments.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that temporary toilets, separate dress change rooms for women and men, lighting system, approach roads, sheds, parking lots, drinking water facilities were created for the convenience of the devotees. He added that the Endowments department made special arrangements.

MLC Dande Vittal, Zilla Parishad Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi, former MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, Collector Bharati Hollikeri, in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan and many other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife Rama Devi participated in the similar event held at Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He was accompanied by Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku. Collector Rahul Raj and Additional Collector K Varun Reddy attended the inaugural ceremony.

Konappa advised the devotees to take lunch at a centre created by him at the venue of the festival for free. He stated that the centre would be operated from April 13 to 24. He added that he came forward to feed the participants for their convenience.

