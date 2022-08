Pranika records twin victories at 25th Inter CPUS Table Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Pranika Srivatsa of Power Grid defeated Supreet Ghai of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) 3-1 in the women’s singles semifinal of the 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament held at the L B Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Later, she paired with Shalini and defeated Vandana and Heravati of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) to make it to the doubles summit clash.

Meanwhile in another semifinal Riyanka of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) thrashed Heravathi of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) 3-0 to enter into the final.

Results:

Women: Semifinals: Prantika Srivatsa (Power Grid) bt Supreet Ghai (BBMB) 3-1, Riyanka (BBMB) bt Heravati (SJVN) 3-0;

Quarterfinals: Supreet Ghai (BBMB) bt Navkiran Katoch (SJVN) 3-1, Prantika Srivastava (Power Grid) bt Surabi Walia (BBMB) 3-2, Priyanka (BBMB) bt Ritu Yadav (Power Grid) 3-1, Heravati (SJVN) bt Muskan (PFC) W/O;

Doubles: Semifinals: Priyanka /Supreet (BBMB) bt Shraddha/Jagruti (Power Grid) 3-0, Shalini/Prantika (Power Grid) bt Vandana/Heravati (SJVN) 3-1;

Men: Quarterfinals: Jagannath Mukerjee (Power Grid) bt Amit Prasad (POSOCO) 3-0, Ronel Singh (Power Grid) bt Indresh Kumar (MOP) 3-0, Akash Sharma (Power Grid) bt Ganga Prasad 3-0;

Pre-quarterfinals: Amit Prasad (POSOCO) bt Sanjeev (CEA) 3-0, Jagannath Mukherjee (Power Grid) bt Ajit Kumar Vehera 3-0, Akash Sharma Power Grid bt Bhanu Sharma (SJVN) 3-1,

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Navneet/Dilpreth (BBMB) bt Kumar Nikhil/Ajit Kumar (Power Grid) 3-1, Asup Roy/Subh Karan (DVC) bt Balbir Singh/Pathak (BBMB) 3-2.